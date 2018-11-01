A bad week for KPMG SA’s Wiseman Nkuhlu

Nedbank became the latest big client to ditch embattled auditor KPMG in the wake of its damaging report on an alleged rogue unit at Sars (not to mention its role in the VBS "bank heist"). KPMG SA executive chair Wiseman Nkuhlu, an accountant of undoubted probity, said: "It is always disappointing to lose a client, but we remain very proud of the work that we have performed for Nedbank over many years." Among the major audits KPMG has lost are Absa, Saica, the auditor-general, Gold Fields and Finbond.