A bad week for Timothy Omotoso

The charismatic revivalist pastor failed in his bid to get judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself for allegedly being too sympathetic towards his accuser Cheryl Zondi

25 October 2018 - 05:00

Uber’s plans to go public seem finally to be coming together, despite all the controversy surrounding the company. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the IPO was being planned for the second half of 2019 but speculators think it could happen sooner. According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber could be worth $120bn when it lists, which implies that the ride-hailing pioneer will be larger than General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler and Ford combined. Vestact said Uber could be a potential addition to its portfolio but only at the correct price.

Charismatic revivalist pastor Timothy Omotoso failed in his bid to get judge Mandela Makaula, who is presiding over his rape trial, to recuse himself for allegedly being too sympathetic towards his accuser, Cheryl Zondi. Omotoso and his Jesus Dominion International Church co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial for racketeering, human trafficking and rape. The Port Elizabeth branch of his church was shut down temporarily after protests outside the premises.

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The outrageous grilling of Cheryl Zondi

'Watching the proceedings in that courtroom made me feel like we were in another time, a darker time before we demanded sensitivity for victims'
6 days ago

