A bad week for Timothy Omotoso

Uber’s plans to go public seem finally to be coming together, despite all the controversy surrounding the company. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the IPO was being planned for the second half of 2019 but speculators think it could happen sooner. According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber could be worth $120bn when it lists, which implies that the ride-hailing pioneer will be larger than General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler and Ford combined. Vestact said Uber could be a potential addition to its portfolio but only at the correct price.