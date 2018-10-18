News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

18 October 2018 - 05:00

At a time of swings to the Right in Europe, Germany’s pro-immigration Green party almost doubled its share of the vote to 17.5%, coming second in the bellwether Bavarian state election on Sunday. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CSU, which rules as part of an alliance, had its biggest loss in 60 years but still emerged as the largest party, with 37.2%, while the anti-immigration AfD was fourth, with 10.2%. Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens, said: "Today Bavaria voted to uphold human rights and humanity." The Greens are ready to enter a coalition with the CSU, but it in turn seems unlikely to join such an alliance.

The Jamal Khashoggi affair has exposed the dark side of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who almost certainly ordered the capture if not the murder of the Saudi journalist in its Istanbul consulate on October 2. Many fêted the prince as a modernising reformer, yet he has jailed rights campaigners and mercilessly attacked the Houthis of Yemen, where famine looms on an unprecedented scale. The prince was expected to acknowledge Khashoggi’s death as a result of "an interrogation that went wrong". Saudi stocks have plunged. Many executives have pulled out of his forthcoming investment conference.

DAVID A. ANDELMAN: Will the Saudi crown prince fall over killing of Khashoggi?

'Riyadh certainly has never been known for its respect for human rights. But even Saudi Arabia hasn’t typically operated in such an unrestrained way. ...
World
23 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Pick n Pay regains its glory
News & Fox
3.
Following Floyd’s paper trail
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Read judge Robert Nugent's full interim report of ...
National

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: Donald Trump’s dangerous reliance on Saudi Arabia
Opinion / Columnists

The Jared Kushner, Saudi prince, and Donald Trump troika
Opinion

Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king on Khashoggi’s disappearance
World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia starts internal probe into disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, ...
World

SA welcomes probe into Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance
National

JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa, Saudi Arabia and human rights
Politics

Trump suggests ‘rogue killers’ as report links Saudi prince to Khashoggi ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.