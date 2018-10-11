News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Christo Wiese

Christo Wiese, whose empire came crumbling down in December over accounting ‘irregularities’ at Steinhoff, has been dealt another blow

11 October 2018 - 11:46

After his ninth win this year, at the Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton is in pole position to clinch his fifth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver has a commanding 67-point lead and could take the title if he wins in Austin, Texas, on October 21 and if his nearest rival, Sebastian Vettel, places lower than second. Hamilton has won five of the last six races held in Austin. If not, he has another shot in Mexico. The British driver also came to the defence of Vettel, who was criticised for mistakes he made in the Japan race.

Christo Wiese, whose empire came crumbling down in December over accounting "irregularities" at Steinhoff, has been dealt another blow. Shares in his industrial holding company, Invicta, traded 5.6% lower on Tuesday morning after it announced the JSE was reopening a 2016 probe linked to unauthorised share dealings by certain directors. The JSE has new information alleging that Invicta did not fully disclose all facts at the time. Since December 4, Invicta’s shares have slid about 36% while Steinhoff has lost 95%.

