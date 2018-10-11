A bad week for Christo Wiese
Christo Wiese, whose empire came crumbling down in December over accounting 'irregularities' at Steinhoff, has been dealt another blow
Christo Wiese, whose empire came crumbling down in December over accounting "irregularities" at Steinhoff, has been dealt another blow. Shares in his industrial holding company, Invicta, traded 5.6% lower on Tuesday morning after it announced the JSE was reopening a 2016 probe linked to unauthorised share dealings by certain directors. The JSE has new information alleging that Invicta did not fully disclose all facts at the time. Since December 4, Invicta’s shares have slid about 36% while Steinhoff has lost 95%.
