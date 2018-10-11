A bad week for Christo Wiese

After his ninth win this year, at the Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton is in pole position to clinch his fifth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver has a commanding 67-point lead and could take the title if he wins in Austin, Texas, on October 21 and if his nearest rival, Sebastian Vettel, places lower than second. Hamilton has won five of the last six races held in Austin. If not, he has another shot in Mexico. The British driver also came to the defence of Vettel, who was criticised for mistakes he made in the Japan race.