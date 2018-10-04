News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Sasha Martinengo

Gauteng radio station Hot 91.9FM fires veteran radio host with immediate effect after he referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as a ‘monkey’

04 October 2018 - 05:00

Former president Thabo Mbeki re-entered the political fray with a thorough demolition of his party’s expedient embrace of expropriation without compensation. In an essay widely attributed to him, Mbeki says the policy violates two basic tenets of the Freedom Charter: that SA belongs to all who live in it, and that the land shall be shared among those who work it. "If the ANC abandons these two principled ... positions it must accept that it is turning its back on its historical position as ‘the parliament of the people’."

Gauteng radio station Hot 91.9FM fired veteran radio host Sasha Martinengo with immediate effect after he referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as a "monkey" during a broadcast. Martinengo, unrepentant, said on Twitter: "I’m sorry if I offended anyone, but I stand by what I said. Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed, religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey." The EFF welcomed his dismissal but said it plans to lay a criminal complaint against Martinengo because "racists belong in jail".

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Mbeki's right, the ANC has abandoned its history when it comes to land

'It's almost as if he's saying those in charge of the organisation neither know what they're doing nor understand the implication of their actions'
1 day ago

