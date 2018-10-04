A bad week for Sasha Martinengo

Former president Thabo Mbeki re-entered the political fray with a thorough demolition of his party’s expedient embrace of expropriation without compensation. In an essay widely attributed to him, Mbeki says the policy violates two basic tenets of the Freedom Charter: that SA belongs to all who live in it, and that the land shall be shared among those who work it. "If the ANC abandons these two principled ... positions it must accept that it is turning its back on its historical position as ‘the parliament of the people’."