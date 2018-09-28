A bad week for Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor

It must be the final insult to a dismissed CEO when the share price surges 6% on the day he leaves. Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor achieved on departure what he singularly failed to do in office: raise the share price. He might have survived if he had not also built a reputation for extravagance. We hear that he even had the cheek to request a second house for entertaining. Word is that his successor will come from Sanlam: Dawie de Villiers and Jurie Strydom would both be strong candidates.