A bad week for Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor
Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor achieved on departure what he singularly failed to do in office: raise the share price
Evoking memories of the early 2000s when he dominated the game, Tiger Woods was mobbed by fans after he clinched the season’s last Golf Tour Championship, in Atlanta, five years since his last tournament win. He was ranked 1,199th in the world when he returned to the circuit after his fourth back operation, in December. He is now 13th. Woods’s 80th PGA title is two behind Sam Snead’s record. Even US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Tiger is playing great. Looks like a big win could happen. Very exciting!"
It must be the final insult to a dismissed CEO when the share price surges 6% on the day he leaves. Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor achieved on departure what he singularly failed to do in office: raise the share price. He might have survived if he had not also built a reputation for extravagance. We hear that he even had the cheek to request a second house for entertaining. Word is that his successor will come from Sanlam: Dawie de Villiers and Jurie Strydom would both be strong candidates.
