A bad week for Katie Hopkins

Controversial British broadcaster and columnist Katie Hopkins is in trouble again

20 September 2018 - 10:15

Controversial British broadcaster and columnist Katie Hopkins, who earlier this year had her passport briefly confiscated in SA over allegations that she had been spreading racial hatred in this country, is in trouble again.

The rightwing opinionista who once tweeted that people in debt blame anyone but themselves, has applied for an insolvency agreement to avoid bankruptcy after losing a libel case against a food writer she obstinately accused of backing protestors who’d defaced statues.

The Springboks, led from the front by captain Siya Kolisi, achieved a stunning upset, beating the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington. It was their first victory in New Zealand since 2009.

The world champions were hot favourites after earlier Bok defeats against Australia and Argentina. The South Africans played with tremendous guts and determination, particularly in defence. They now face the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on October 6 and must surely fancy their chances against the somewhat rattled top dogs.

Still plenty of work ahead, says Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

The Bok captain indicates team will not lose its focus of winning the Rugby Championship
Sport
2 days ago

