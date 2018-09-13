A bad week for Donald Trump

Japan finally has its first tennis Grand Slam winner, after Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. That Osaka did this in straight sets, at the age of just 20, suggests there is a new force in female tennis.

Part of what made the victory so impressive was her calmness during the contretemps between Williams and the umpire Carlos Ramos, which hogged the headlines. There’s a certain congruity in Osaka’s victory: her father said he used Williams’s career as a model for his daughter’s own.