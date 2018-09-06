A bad week for Faith Muthambi

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who, to the league’s annoyance, launched a "know your rights" campaign against racism and social injustice in the US, signed a multiyear deal with Nike. It makes him the latest face of the sports apparel giant’s "Just Do It" campaign.

Kaepernick, who plans to continue his rights campaign, earlier also scored in his grievance against the NFL when his case accusing it of conspiring to keep him from playing because of his activism got the arbitrator’s greenlight.