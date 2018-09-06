News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Faith Muthambi

Phumla Williams describes how Faith Muthambi’s objective while communications minister was to steal from the state

06 September 2018 - 11:59

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who, to the league’s annoyance, launched a "know your rights" campaign against racism and social injustice in the US, signed a multiyear deal with Nike. It makes him the latest face of the sports apparel giant’s "Just Do It" campaign.

Kaepernick, who plans to continue his rights campaign, earlier also scored in his grievance against the NFL when his case accusing it of conspiring to keep him from playing because of his activism got the arbitrator’s greenlight.

Testifying before the state-capture inquiry, the acting chief of government communications, Phumla Williams, described how Faith Muthambi’s objective while communications minister was to steal from the state, and how appallingly the ex-minister treated her.

Instead of going to the commission to defend herself, Muthambi launched a personal attack against her accuser. It does not bode well for Muthambi, who shared confidential cabinet information with the Guptas, according to leaked e-mails.

State capture thrives in chaos, it turns out

Leadership was weakened and oversight was given to someone with a keener idea of the looting plan
