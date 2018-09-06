A bad week for Faith Muthambi
Phumla Williams describes how Faith Muthambi’s objective while communications minister was to steal from the state
Testifying before the state-capture inquiry, the acting chief of government communications, Phumla Williams, described how Faith Muthambi’s objective while communications minister was to steal from the state, and how appallingly the ex-minister treated her.
Instead of going to the commission to defend herself, Muthambi launched a personal attack against her accuser. It does not bode well for Muthambi, who shared confidential cabinet information with the Guptas, according to leaked e-mails.
