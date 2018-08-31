News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Athol Trollip

DA says Athol Trollip’s ousting was a sham and will take it on review, but as it stands Nelson Mandela Bay has a new mayor, and it’s not Trollip

31 August 2018 - 13:23

Athol Trollip was unceremoniously ousted as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) after one DA member abstained from the vote which ousted speaker Jonathan Lawack. With the speaker out of the way, the road was open for the opposition to elect a new speaker who oversaw the motion of no-confidence in Trollip. With Trollip and his caucus absent, his nemesis Mongameli Bobani (UDM) was voted in as mayor. The DA says it was a sham and will take it on review, but as it stands NMB has a new mayor, and it’s not Trollip.

