A bad week for Athol Trollip

To be inaugurated president twice in nine months is a rare honour, even if you need the army and a compliant judiciary to keep the opposition at bay. So it was that Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bitterly disputed election again took the oath of office in Zimbabwe, having done the same last November after toppling his mentor, Robert Mugabe, whom he, more than anyone, helped to keep in power for 37 years. Whether he can keep the military sweet and revive the economy he helped run into the ground remains to be seen.