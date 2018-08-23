News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Afro Worldview owner Mzwanele Manyi

Mzwanele Manyi’s career as a media mogul came to an abrupt end after Afro Worldview broadcast for the last time on Monday

23 August 2018 - 05:00

With the ANC immaturely matching EFF calls for the Reserve Bank to be nationalised, bank governor Lesetja Kganyago took on the adult role, asking what exactly the policy intention is.

He pointed out that nationalisation would be costly and risked destabilising the economy. "Keep the Reserve Bank outside politics and give it to technocrats, whose job it is to make this decision," he counselled. Kganyago stressed that the bank would do everything in its power to protect its independence and constitutional mandate.

Former government spokesperson and arch Jacob Zuma supporter Mzwanele Manyi’s career as a media mogul came to an abrupt end after Afro Worldview, formerly the Gupta-owned ANN7 news channel, broadcast for the last time on Monday.

Afro Worldview’s closure came just weeks after Afro Voice, formerly known as The New Age, was liquidated. Manyi bought the embattled media outlets through a vendor financing deal in 2017. However, it seems his Gupta connections finally caught up with him.

EDITORIAL: Welcome end to Zupta TV

The demise of the ANN7 television channel serves to show that nothing premised on the deceit of millions can last forever
Opinion
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Are Shoprite’s glory days over?
News & Fox
2.
State-capture inquiry: mountain of evidence — and ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
A bad week for Afro Worldview owner Mzwanele Manyi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
PROFILE: Meet the SA-born man behind Mimecast
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

MultiChoice to replace Mzwanele Manyi’s Afro Worldview with black-owned channel
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

End of road for Mzwanele Manyi’s paper
Companies

New twist in VBS saga: Mzwanele Manyi’s newspaper banked with the lender
Companies

Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The SA Reserve Bank and its nationalisation, in bite-sized ...
Opinion / Columnists

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Dismantling the pillars of state-capture
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.