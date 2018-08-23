A bad week for Afro Worldview owner Mzwanele Manyi
With the ANC immaturely matching EFF calls for the Reserve Bank to be nationalised, bank governor Lesetja Kganyago took on the adult role, asking what exactly the policy intention is.
He pointed out that nationalisation would be costly and risked destabilising the economy. "Keep the Reserve Bank outside politics and give it to technocrats, whose job it is to make this decision," he counselled. Kganyago stressed that the bank would do everything in its power to protect its independence and constitutional mandate.
Former government spokesperson and arch Jacob Zuma supporter Mzwanele Manyi’s career as a media mogul came to an abrupt end after Afro Worldview, formerly the Gupta-owned ANN7 news channel, broadcast for the last time on Monday.
Afro Worldview’s closure came just weeks after Afro Voice, formerly known as The New Age, was liquidated. Manyi bought the embattled media outlets through a vendor financing deal in 2017. However, it seems his Gupta connections finally caught up with him.
