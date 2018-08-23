A bad week for Afro Worldview owner Mzwanele Manyi

With the ANC immaturely matching EFF calls for the Reserve Bank to be nationalised, bank governor Lesetja Kganyago took on the adult role, asking what exactly the policy intention is.

He pointed out that nationalisation would be costly and risked destabilising the economy. "Keep the Reserve Bank outside politics and give it to technocrats, whose job it is to make this decision," he counselled. Kganyago stressed that the bank would do everything in its power to protect its independence and constitutional mandate.