A bad week for Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland

Gold Fields announced its only remaining operation in SA, South Deep, will chop 1,560 jobs

16 August 2018 - 11:11

Private school business Curro Holdings’ interim report showed encouraging improvements in cost disciplines and operating cash flows. Expansion plans, including selected investments in Africa, are pushing ahead, and operating cash flows mean CEO Andries Greyling won’t have to tap shareholders for fresh funding.

Most encouraging is that problems at the lower-cost Meridian schools were quickly solved. There are also strong hints that a maiden dividend may be considered at financial year-end.

Gold Fields announced its only remaining operation in SA, South Deep, will chop 1,560 jobs — a third of its workforce — in a restructuring effort to save it. CEO Nick Holland says closing the operation is not an option if the investment is ever to be recovered, but losses of R100m a month simply have to be stopped.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe switched his ire from Implats to Gold Fields, accusing management of not engaging meaningfully with the government on the matter.

Gold Fields plans to cut up to 1,560 jobs at South Deep

This is yet another attempt to restore its South Deep mine, which has cost R32bn so far
2 days ago

