A good week for Tim Cook

Tim Cook has steered the company he inherited from Steve Jobs into the history books once again

10 August 2018 - 11:32

Tim Cook steered the company he inherited from Steve Jobs into the history books once again, as Apple became the first public company to cross the $1 trillion mark.

The iPhone-maker’s market cap reached 13 figures after another strong set of results. Not bad for a company that was just weeks away from going bankrupt at one point. But Cook has taken the company to new heights — when Jobs died in 2011, Apple was worth $330bn. That’s a threefold increase in its already hefty valuation in seven years.

It takes some chutzpah to claim that the biggest bank robbery in the country’s history went on right under your nose, and you only found out afterwards. Yet this seems to be the credibility-straining defence advanced by Robert Madzonga, the former COO of VBS Mutual Bank.

We now know that three-quarters of the bank was stolen, and many believe Madzonga was central to this. This week, he argued that he shouldn’t be sequestrated because he was the good guy. Pull the other one.

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How greed killed a dream

The provisional sequestration of some of the VBS Mutual Bank directors is just the first step in recovering what was stolen from the people of Venda
1 day ago

