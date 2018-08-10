A good week for Tim Cook

Tim Cook steered the company he inherited from Steve Jobs into the history books once again, as Apple became the first public company to cross the $1 trillion mark.

The iPhone-maker’s market cap reached 13 figures after another strong set of results. Not bad for a company that was just weeks away from going bankrupt at one point. But Cook has taken the company to new heights — when Jobs died in 2011, Apple was worth $330bn. That’s a threefold increase in its already hefty valuation in seven years.