A good week for Irvin Jim

If there is a science to picking battles, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim chose the right one.

His union, SA’s largest, scored a major victory when the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal application brought by labour brokers against Numsa’s interpretation of a Labour Relations Act provision that regulates the status of brokers in the employment relationship. The ruling says clients of labour brokers become employers when workers become permanent, and is a game changer.