A good week for De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver
The De Beers Group began transporting 200 elephants across 1,500km from its Venetia Limpopo Nature Reserve in SA to Mozambique, where the elephant population has been devastated. The first 60, their social groups intact, are on their way to the Zinave National Park.
The rest will be moved to other conservation areas from next year, assisted by Peace Parks Foundation. De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said to help secure the elephants’ future in Mozambique and ensure other species at Venetia flourish is a source of pride.
South Korea’s disgraced former president Park Geun-hye has had her prison sentence extended by eight years. A court found that Park, who is already serving a 24-year jail term for corruption, abused state funds and violated election rules.
The harsh but fair ruling should be a warning for other corrupt leaders — including those in SA — who feel they are immune to prosecution. Park’s added sentence comes after the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was jailed in April for corruption and money laundering.
