A good week for De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver

The De Beers Group began transporting 200 elephants across 1,500km from its Venetia Limpopo Nature Reserve in SA to Mozambique, where the elephant population has been devastated. The first 60, their social groups intact, are on their way to the Zinave National Park.

The rest will be moved to other conservation areas from next year, assisted by Peace Parks Foundation. De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said to help secure the elephants’ future in Mozambique and ensure other species at Venetia flourish is a source of pride.