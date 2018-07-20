A good week for Jeff Bezos

Step aside Bill. Take a hike, Warren. Getty who? Jeff Bezos has eclipsed all contenders to become the richest person in modern history with a personal pile of $150bn, thanks to Amazon’s soaring stock price.

To put that into perspective, he’d need to spend almost $411m a day for a year to blow it all. Bezos’s fortunes, along with any investor in Amazon, have doubled in a year and helped the Amazon founder leapfrog Bill Gates, now in second place with $95bn, though much of his wealth has been given to charity.