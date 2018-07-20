News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Jeff Bezos

20 July 2018 - 12:57

Step aside Bill. Take a hike, Warren. Getty who? Jeff Bezos has eclipsed all contenders to become the richest person in modern history with a personal pile of $150bn, thanks to Amazon’s soaring stock price.

To put that into perspective, he’d need to spend almost $411m a day for a year to blow it all. Bezos’s fortunes, along with any investor in Amazon, have doubled in a year and helped the Amazon founder leapfrog Bill Gates, now in second place with $95bn, though much of his wealth has been given to charity.

Woolworths withdrew a frozen savoury rice mix as a precaution against listeria after a worldwide recall of the dodgy Hungarian sweetcorn in it by that country’s food safety agency.

To add to CEO Ian Moir’s woes, the retailer had to evacuate several of its stores in and around Durban after rudimentary bombs were discovered, which required additional safety measures to be put in place. It’s not known why the company seems to be a target or who is behind the scaremongering but it’s not good for business.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is world’s richest person in modern history

The Amazon.com founder’s net worth has hit $150bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Business
3 days ago

Australian unit David Jones plunges Woolies into the red

The retailer says it will write down the value of David Jones by R6.9bn, admitting that it overpaid for it
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: What’s under the table?
News & Fox
2.
Abundant rainfall has reversed Cape Town’s ...
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Thuli Manyoha is on a mission to turn Old ...
News & Fox
4.
SA’s top CEO salaries, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Mark Zuckerberg set to pass Warren Buffett in the filthy rich index
World / Americas

Culture clashes loom after rush of mergers
Business

Watchdog wants Amazon to improve factory conditions in China
Companies

ZEENAT MOORAD: How to take over the world
Opinion / Shop Talk

Woolworths recalls frozen rice as a precaution
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Memo from Amazon: tell a good story
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.