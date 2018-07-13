A bad week for Duduzane Zuma

Even if you think the new Golden Man Booker prize is a gimmick to boost the Booker brand, you’ve got to hand it to Sri Lankan-born Canadian writer Michael Ondaatje for scooping this special-edition gong.

Five judges each nominated a book from each of the five decades of the prize. From that, the public voted for their favourite.

Ondaatje’s The English Patient beat out Penelope Lively’s Moon Tiger, VS Naipaul’s In a Free State, Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and George Saunders’ Lincoln in the Bardo.