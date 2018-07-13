A bad week for Duduzane Zuma
He won’t be able to return to his Burj Khalifa digs in Dubai as he has had to hand over his passport
Even if you think the new Golden Man Booker prize is a gimmick to boost the Booker brand, you’ve got to hand it to Sri Lankan-born Canadian writer Michael Ondaatje for scooping this special-edition gong.
Five judges each nominated a book from each of the five decades of the prize. From that, the public voted for their favourite.
Ondaatje’s The English Patient beat out Penelope Lively’s Moon Tiger, VS Naipaul’s In a Free State, Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and George Saunders’ Lincoln in the Bardo.
Unlike his business partners the Guptas, Duduzane Zuma, son of the ex-president, is now stuck in SA and being forced to face criminal charges.
He appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court this week for allegedly trying to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas with R600m.
A swanky Duduzane arrived in ankle shackles and was granted R100,000 bail. He won’t be able to return to his Burj Khalifa digs in Dubai as he has had to hand over his passport. He also faces a culpable homicide charge.
