A bad week for Duduzane Zuma

He won’t be able to return to his Burj Khalifa digs in Dubai as he has had to hand over his passport

13 July 2018 - 10:40

Unlike his business partners the Guptas, Duduzane Zuma, son of the ex-president, is now stuck in SA and being forced to face criminal charges.

He appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court this week for allegedly trying to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas with R600m.

A swanky Duduzane arrived in ankle shackles and was granted R100,000 bail. He won’t be able to return to his Burj Khalifa digs in Dubai as he has had to hand over his passport. He also faces a culpable homicide charge.

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The games Duduzane plays

'Could the purpose of charging Duduzane on this matter be to deliberately botch the case to cast doubt on the state capture allegations?'
