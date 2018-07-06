A bad week for Tom Moyane

What a difference finally meeting your production deadlines can make. In a marked change of mood from the first quarter, when he slammed analysts’ "bonehead" questions, Tesla boss Elon Musk was cock-a-hoop at the US$58bn electronic car maker hitting its goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of the second quarter. "We ... created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible," he gushed to staff in an e-mail, adding: "I think we just became a real car company." In a Twitter poll, he mused: "Wonder if we can hit 10,000/wk?"