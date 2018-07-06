News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Tom Moyane

Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s allegations and conspiracies were called what they really are: ‘disgraceful’ and ‘littered with abuse, invective and sinister suggestions’

06 July 2018 - 12:05

What a difference finally meeting your production deadlines can make. In a marked change of mood from the first quarter, when he slammed analysts’ "bonehead" questions, Tesla boss Elon Musk was cock-a-hoop at the US$58bn electronic car maker hitting its goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of the second quarter. "We ... created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible," he gushed to staff in an e-mail, adding: "I think we just became a real car company." In a Twitter poll, he mused: "Wonder if we can hit 10,000/wk?"

Suspended SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane’s allegations and conspiracies were called what they really are: "disgraceful" and "littered with abuse, invective and sinister suggestions". That’s how retired judge Robert Nugent described Moyane’s submissions to the commission of inquiry into governance at the revenue service. Moyane’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, asked that the commission halt proceedings pending the outcome of his disciplinary hearing and expunge evidence heard so far. Nugent flatly refused.

EDITORIAL: The demise of state capture don Tom Moyane

Inquiry into the leadership of Sars under Tom Moyane has offered a fascinating, if petrifying, glimpse into a microcosm of state capture
1 day ago

How Tom Moyane wrecked a once-admirable institution

The Nugent inquiry into Sars is finally bringing into the open the way Tom Moyane perverted a once-admirable institution to his own nefarious ends
1 day ago

