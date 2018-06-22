A good week for Aaron Motsoaledi

After his recent pasting over the abysmal state of SA’s hospitals, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi can take comfort from the praise his department has received for becoming the world’s first to adopt a new, far better drug‚ bedaquiline, to combat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.

Doctors Without Borders applauded this "bold step aimed at scaling up access to an effective new drug‚ making MDR-TB treatment more tolerable and reducing the devastating impact of side effects caused by the injectable agents".