News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Aaron Motsoaledi

Health department praised for becoming the world’s first to adopt a new TB drug

22 June 2018 - 11:53

After his recent pasting over the abysmal state of SA’s hospitals, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi can take comfort from the praise his department has received for becoming the world’s first to adopt a new, far better drug‚ bedaquiline, to combat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.

Doctors Without Borders applauded this "bold step aimed at scaling up access to an effective new drug‚ making MDR-TB treatment more tolerable and reducing the devastating impact of side effects caused by the injectable agents".

In March, Basil Read’s newish CEO Khathutshelo Mapasa assured investors that the construction giant — which, like its peers, scored big from 2010 World Cup projects — remained viable despite having debts almost twice its assets. But as the 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia, the firm filed for business rescue after a consortium of lenders declined to stump up the money to carry it through the hard times afflicting the sector. The firm’s share price dropped almost 89%, having already declined by 97% from its peak in 2008.

SA’s mass roll-out of revolutionary drug resistant TB treatment a world first

The drug‚ bedaquiline, is more effective in treating multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and has fewer side effects
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Is Invicta similar to Steinhoff?
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Jason McCormick’s ‘malls for all’ mantra ...
News & Fox
3.
Sassa mulls move into mobile technology
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Aaron Motsoaledi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Cash-strapped Basil Read asks JSE to suspend its shares
Companies / Industrials

M&R ruling gives Aveng shareholders a leg up
Companies

Basil Read forced into business rescue
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.