A good week for Aaron Motsoaledi
Health department praised for becoming the world’s first to adopt a new TB drug
After his recent pasting over the abysmal state of SA’s hospitals, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi can take comfort from the praise his department has received for becoming the world’s first to adopt a new, far better drug‚ bedaquiline, to combat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.
Doctors Without Borders applauded this "bold step aimed at scaling up access to an effective new drug‚ making MDR-TB treatment more tolerable and reducing the devastating impact of side effects caused by the injectable agents".
In March, Basil Read’s newish CEO Khathutshelo Mapasa assured investors that the construction giant — which, like its peers, scored big from 2010 World Cup projects — remained viable despite having debts almost twice its assets. But as the 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia, the firm filed for business rescue after a consortium of lenders declined to stump up the money to carry it through the hard times afflicting the sector. The firm’s share price dropped almost 89%, having already declined by 97% from its peak in 2008.
