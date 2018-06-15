News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Legal faux pas have stalked public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane since she succeeded Thuli Madonsela

15 June 2018 - 14:33

Sipho Pityana, an ANC stalwart who founded the Save SA campaign to drum up support for the removal of Jacob Zuma, has been unanimously nominated as president of Business Unity SA (Busa). He’ll step into the role at Busa’s next AGM, on June 26, succeeding businessman Jabu Mabuza, who served two terms at the helm of SA’s premier business organisation. Pityana has been director of numerous companies and is a former director-general of the departments of labour and foreign affairs.

Legal faux pas have stalked public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane since she succeeded Thuli Madonsela at the end of 2016. Legal experts say her latest finding — on Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s benefits-of-colonialism tweets last year — is laughable. She finds that Zille’s remarks violated the constitution because they could be seen as incitement to violence. Experts say the matter falls outside her mandate. She has also tried to force parliament to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank. More doubts about her fitness for the job.

Save SA founder Sipho Pityana to lead Business Unity SA

The chairman of Izingwe Capital and AngloGold Ashanti was elected unanimously to succeed Jabu Mabuza
Business
3 days ago

TIM COHEN: Mkhwebane utterly lacks Madonsela’s common sense

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lacks common sense, Zille finding shows
Opinion
11 hours ago

