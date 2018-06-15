A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Legal faux pas have stalked public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane since she succeeded Thuli Madonsela at the end of 2016. Legal experts say her latest finding — on Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s benefits-of-colonialism tweets last year — is laughable. She finds that Zille’s remarks violated the constitution because they could be seen as incitement to violence. Experts say the matter falls outside her mandate. She has also tried to force parliament to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank. More doubts about her fitness for the job.
