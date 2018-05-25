Good week for Giuseppe Conte, bad week for Liam Fox

News that the EU has stolen a march on Britain over trade talks with Australia and New Zealand will have irked the UK’s international trade secretary, Liam Fox.

The self-proclaimed "staunch Eurosceptic" spoke recently of "reinvigorating" the Commonwealth partnership with a host of trade deals after Brexit, a plan dubbed "empire 2.0" by witty Whitehall officials. But while the UK can only start its talks in April next year, European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker aims to have a deal all but signed and sealed by then.