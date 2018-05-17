Good week for Pravin Gordhan, bad week for Hassen Adams

To lose a CEO a year after their appointment may be bad luck, to lose the CFO too a month later borders on negligence. So what is Grand Parade’s chair and now sole remaining executive on the board Hassen Adams up to? The mysterious departures of his key executive team, twice over in two years, is going down as well as a 3am meal from Burger King followed by an old Dunkin’ Donut. No wonder shares in Grand Parade show no sign of stopping their relentless slide. Time to come clean with the market, Mr Adams.