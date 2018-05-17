News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Pravin Gordhan, bad week for Hassen Adams

Gordhan continues to clean up state-owned companies, while Grand Parade loses another top executive

17 May 2018 - 10:05

Continuing his clean-up of the boards and management of state-owned companies implicated in alleged "state capture", public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan appointed an interim board at Transnet, chaired by former Prasa chair Popo Molefe. Gordhan expects the new board, yet to be confirmed by cabinet, will provide the kind of leadership required to protect state assets. In another sign of the new broom at work, state arms company Denel accepted the resignation of tainted group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe.

To lose a CEO a year after their appointment may be bad luck, to lose the CFO too a month later borders on negligence. So what is Grand Parade’s chair and now sole remaining executive on the board Hassen Adams up to? The mysterious departures of his key executive team, twice over in two years, is going down as well as a 3am meal from Burger King followed by an old Dunkin’ Donut. No wonder shares in Grand Parade show no sign of stopping their relentless slide. Time to come clean with the market, Mr Adams.

Empowerment group Grand Parade loses yet another executive

Chief financial officer Shaun Barends is the fourth top executive to go in a year
Companies
3 days ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Count the cost in lives and opportunities lost through state capture travesty

Despite the "new dawn" and Gordhan’s greatness, the ANC remains a major concern
Opinion
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Edcon’s store-culling to hit malls
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
News & Fox
3.
The joy and danger of initial coin offerings
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R12.5m lakeside home in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

WATCH: Can Pravin Gordhan fix the SOEs?
Opinion

EDITORIAL: More than diligence needed
Opinion / Editorials

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is Ramaphosa winning?
Politics

The state of our SOEs now that Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.