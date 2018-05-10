A bad week for Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk’s startling dismissal of analysts’ "absurd", "boring and boneheaded" questions at the firm’s earnings teleconference telecall suggests grumpiness over his electric car firm’s company’s fortunes. He did take retail investors’ inquiries on YouTube, though. Some blame his rudeness for Tesla’s shares falling 8% as it posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss (not as bad as Wall Street had forecast). He clearly sees a conspiracy in the air, as he lashed out against "sell-side analysts who represent a short-seller thesis, not investors".