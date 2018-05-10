A bad week for Elon Musk
Tesla boss Elon Musk lashed out against ‘sell-side analysts who represent a short-seller thesis, not investors’
More than 100,000 ex-mineworkers who contracted occupational lung disease since 1965 stand to be compensated, thanks to the historic R5bn class-action settlement between the three law groups representing them, and miners Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, ARM, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American. The companies have also built up a R4bn fund for the sick miners. The rights lawyer best known for spearheading the six-year-old matter, Richard Spoor, won a similar case against Gencor in 2003.
Tesla boss Elon Musk’s startling dismissal of analysts’ "absurd", "boring and boneheaded" questions at the firm’s earnings teleconference telecall suggests grumpiness over his electric car firm’s company’s fortunes. He did take retail investors’ inquiries on YouTube, though. Some blame his rudeness for Tesla’s shares falling 8% as it posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss (not as bad as Wall Street had forecast). He clearly sees a conspiracy in the air, as he lashed out against "sell-side analysts who represent a short-seller thesis, not investors".
Please sign in or register to comment.