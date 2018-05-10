News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk lashed out against ‘sell-side analysts who represent a short-seller thesis, not investors’

10 May 2018 - 08:28

More than 100,000 ex-mineworkers who contracted occupational lung disease since 1965 stand to be compensated, thanks to the historic R5bn class-action settlement between the three law groups representing them, and miners Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, ARM, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American. The companies have also built up a R4bn fund for the sick miners. The rights lawyer best known for spearheading the six-year-old matter, Richard Spoor, won a similar case against Gencor in 2003.

Tesla boss Elon Musk’s startling dismissal of analysts’ "absurd", "boring and boneheaded" questions at the firm’s earnings teleconference telecall suggests grumpiness over his electric car firm’s company’s fortunes. He did take retail investors’ inquiries on YouTube, though. Some blame his rudeness for Tesla’s shares falling 8% as it posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss (not as bad as Wall Street had forecast). He clearly sees a conspiracy in the air, as he lashed out against "sell-side analysts who represent a short-seller thesis, not investors".

Elon Musk doubles down on criticism, but (mildly) castigates himself, too

The CEO’s abrasive behaviour has seen shares fall 0.6%, with Musk maintaining two analysts promoted ideas that justified shorting Tesla stock
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Tom Moyane and the Zuma playbook
News & Fox / Trending
2.
Why JSE vetoed Sygnia’s crypto fund
News & Fox
3.
PSG charging up on renewable energy
News & Fox
4.
PROFILE: Nkareng Mpobane in the pound seat
News & Fox

Related Articles

DRDGold opts out of lung disease legal settlement
Companies / Mining

After the silicosis victory, new mines are targeted
Business

EDITORIAL: Silicosis settlement offers some justice after the horrors
Opinion / Editorials

Gold miners with silicosis to get up to R500,000 in class-action settlement
Companies / Mining

Galileo Russell, magnifico finance nerd who upstaged analysts on call with Elon ...
Business

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla: boneheaded capital
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.