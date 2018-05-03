Good week for Donald Trump, bad week for Amber Rudd
It would be an exaggeration to solely credit Donald Trump with the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea, at which they pledged "a new era of peace". But the US president’s bad-cop routine no doubt helped in getting Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in to hold hands, as did pressure from China, and Moon’s symbolic openings on the sports and cultural fronts. But the South’s foreign minister said "credit goes to president Trump", who basked in the glow of the diplomatic coup, an art he usually scorns.
UK home secretary Amber Rudd promptly resigned over the Windrush immigration scandal after she was caught lying about her role in the unjust treatment of the generation of Caribbean migrants who arrived at the UK’s invitation after World War 2, on the ship of that name. They have lived and worked in the UK for decades yet face destitution and deportation because they are unable to prove they are British. Rudd claimed she was unaware of deportation targets. A leaked letter proved quite the contrary.
