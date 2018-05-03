Good week for Donald Trump, bad week for Amber Rudd

It would be an exaggeration to solely credit Donald Trump with the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea, at which they pledged "a new era of peace". But the US president’s bad-cop routine no doubt helped in getting Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in to hold hands, as did pressure from China, and Moon’s symbolic openings on the sports and cultural fronts. But the South’s foreign minister said "credit goes to president Trump", who basked in the glow of the diplomatic coup, an art he usually scorns.