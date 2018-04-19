Good week for Trudi Makhaya, bad week for Mark Lamberti

In her new role as the president’s economic adviser, the writer, economist, entrepreneur and former competition commissioner Trudi Makhaya will co-ordinate the work of Cyril Ramaphosa’s special investment envoys — Trevor Manuel, Mcebisi Jonas, Jacko Maree and Phumzile Langeni, no less — as they drum up investment into SA from around the world. "We have a lot of work to do to propel our economy to reach its potential and to soar. I am honoured to have been asked to serve the president and our country," Makhaya said.