Good week for Athol Trollip, bad week for Lula da Silva
Athol Trollip escapes an EFF motion of no confidence in him and Lula da Silva to begin serving 12-year jail term
Two days after winning re-election as federal chair of the DA, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip escaped an EFF motion of no confidence in him. The special council meeting called for that purpose collapsed, again. This was no surprise as the DA and its coalition partners had consolidated enough support to save Trollip from the chop. The motion was not even debated as the meeting descended into chaos and was adjourned permanently — having only brought more people into hard-nut Trollip’s corner.
The most popular leader in Brazil’s history Lula da Silva turned himself in after being ordered by the supreme court to begin serving a 12-year jail term for corruption and money laundering while he was president of the country. Lula is the most high-profile of 120 politicians and businessmen so far jailed in the Operation Car Wash criminal probe. He’s unlikely to be able to run for the presidency again. Lula was previously jailed as a union leader by Brazil’s military junta, which was a badge of honour. This time it’s ignominy.
