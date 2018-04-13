Good week for Athol Trollip, bad week for Lula da Silva

The most popular leader in Brazil’s history Lula da Silva turned himself in after being ordered by the supreme court to begin serving a 12-year jail term for corruption and money laundering while he was president of the country. Lula is the most high-profile of 120 politicians and businessmen so far jailed in the Operation Car Wash criminal probe. He’s unlikely to be able to run for the presidency again. Lula was previously jailed as a union leader by Brazil’s military junta, which was a badge of honour. This time it’s ignominy.