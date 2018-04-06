Good week for Richard Friedland, bad week for Mark Zuckerberg

Some might argue that he should never have ventured there in the first place, but Netcare CEO Richard Friedland’s announcement that SA’s largest private hospital group was finally Nexiting the UK after five disastrous years drove up its share price by 10%. Friedland said the rent obligations of Netcare’s UK operating company BMI Healthcare had become "unaffordable". Netcare is seeking buyers for the business, which was also hit by a decline in private medical insurance and work for the NHS.