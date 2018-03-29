News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Andy Watts, bad week for Steve Smith

29 March 2018 - 14:05

Giving distillers from traditional whisky-producing countries a run for their money, SA-based Andy Watts won the 2018 Icons of Whisky Master Distiller/Master Blender title this month, while his Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky, made from maize, took the World’s Best Grain Whisky award. The results were announced by the UK’s Whisky Magazine at the Waldorf Hilton in London. Watts called the recognition overwhelming news for Bain’s and for SA, and said he was humbled by winning two titles in one night.

Banned for one match and with harsher sanctions likely to follow over the ball-tampering scandal in the third test against SA, Australian captain Steve Smith (28) found himself the most hated man Down Under, if not in world cricket, for the shame he’s brought to the game. He came into the series as the world’s No1 test batsman — some Aussies considered him the best since Donald Bradman. Now he is battling to save his reputation. He could lose the captaincy permanently and be banned for a year.

