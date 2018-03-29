Good week for Andy Watts, bad week for Steve Smith

Banned for one match and with harsher sanctions likely to follow over the ball-tampering scandal in the third test against SA, Australian captain Steve Smith (28) found himself the most hated man Down Under, if not in world cricket, for the shame he’s brought to the game. He came into the series as the world’s No1 test batsman — some Aussies considered him the best since Donald Bradman. Now he is battling to save his reputation. He could lose the captaincy permanently and be banned for a year.