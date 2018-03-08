Good week for Guillermo del Toro, bad week for Lawrence MacDougall

Accepting his Academy Award for best director for The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro said: "I am an immigrant ... The best thing our industry does is to help erase the lines in the sand when the world tries to make them deeper." It was Del Toro’s first nomination as director and the film received the most nominations this year. He is the third Mexican filmmaker in the last past five years to win best director, after Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) and Alejandro González Iñárritu for Birdman and The Revenant.