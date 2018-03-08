News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Guillermo del Toro, bad week for Lawrence MacDougall

Accepting his Academy Award for best director for The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro said: "I am an immigrant ... The best thing our industry does is to help erase the lines in the sand when the world tries to make them deeper." It was Del Toro’s first nomination as director and the film received the most nominations this year. He is the third Mexican filmmaker in the last past five years to win best director, after Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) and Alejandro González Iñárritu for Birdman and The Revenant.

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall was sticking to his guns that "no direct link" had been proved between the company’s Enterprise processed meats and 180 deaths from listeria traced to its Enterprise factory in Polokwane. Yet the firm recalled all its polony-type products in line with a government order, major retailers cleared their shelves of the stuff and several neighbouring countries have banned them. The company’s share price was hit and there were murmurs of a class-action suit against the food producer.

Listeriosis: making a scapegoat of Tiger Brands

Motsoaledi says the source has been found, but Tiger Brands’ test results show ‘low levels’ of environmental listeria
