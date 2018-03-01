Good week for Nhlanhla Nene, bad week for Wayne LaPierre

Two years after his sacking as finance minister in one of the most brazen manoeuvres in the "Zupta" state-capture saga, Nhlanhla Nene is back in the job after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mixed-bag cabinet reshuffle. Modest, straight and able, Nene told News24 he’d been "very comfortable" in the private sector, and that stabilising SA’s finances would be difficult but could be done. Jacob Zuma suggested Nene would head the Brics bank in Africa after firing him. It never happened. His return to treasury is fitting.