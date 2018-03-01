Good week for Nhlanhla Nene, bad week for Wayne LaPierre
Two years after his sacking as finance minister in one of the most brazen manoeuvres in the "Zupta" state-capture saga, Nhlanhla Nene is back in the job after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mixed-bag cabinet reshuffle. Modest, straight and able, Nene told News24 he’d been "very comfortable" in the private sector, and that stabilising SA’s finances would be difficult but could be done. Jacob Zuma suggested Nene would head the Brics bank in Africa after firing him. It never happened. His return to treasury is fitting.
In a long overdue shot across the bows of America’s diehard gun lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), more than a dozen companies ended their discount programmes for NRA members after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead — the latest such atrocity in the US. NRA boss Wayne LaPierre warned conservative followers that a "tidal wave of new European socialists" standing as Democrats would use a gun-control agenda as part of a bid to "eradicate all individual freedoms" in the US. Kooky.
