Good week for Chris Griffith, bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane

With a cabinet reshuffle on the cards, mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane is on the ropes. He has effectively been sidelined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in talks with the Chamber of Mines over the mining charter, which under Zwane inspired despair in the industry. The tabling of the charter was being challenged in court until Ramaphosa stepped in. Zwane could face graft charges over the Vrede dairy farm project from which money was allegedly siphoned to the Guptas when he was Free State MEC.