News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Chris Griffith, bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane

23 February 2018 - 09:20
Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

Six years of belt-tightening at the world’s biggest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum, ended this week when CEO Chris Griffith announced an annual dividend of 349c/share. He’s had to cut costs, pay down debt and eliminate almost 500,000oz of loss-making production, but now, he says, "We’re more efficient, we’re more competitive and we’re generating better returns." The dividend may encourage Amplats’s majority shareholder, Anglo American, to feel more generous towards its shareholders.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

With a cabinet reshuffle on the cards, mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane is on the ropes. He has effectively been sidelined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in talks with the Chamber of Mines over the mining charter, which under Zwane inspired despair in the industry. The tabling of the charter was being challenged in court until Ramaphosa stepped in. Zwane could face graft charges over the Vrede dairy farm project from which money was allegedly siphoned to the Guptas when he was Free State MEC.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DISCOVERY BANK: Health, wealth and wisdom
News & Fox
2.
Is facial recognition technology the end of the ...
News & Fox
3.
Black panther and the movie revolution
News & Fox / Trending
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Chris Leatt of Leatt Corp
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Tainted Zwane faces full-scale state capture inquiry
National

Anglo American reaps restructuring benefits
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.