Good week for Gerrie Fourie, bad week for Patricia de Lille

Things look increasingly bleak for Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Her own party, the DA, has laid criminal charges against her after businessman Anthony Faul claimed she asked for a R5m payment in relation to a potential deal some time ago. De Lille’s relationship with the DA has crumbled as she faces internal charges of tender bending and maladministration. Then there’s the motion of no confidence the party has brought against her in the city council. She quite possibly could be out of a job by the end of next week.