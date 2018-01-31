Good week for Joseph Shabalala and a bad week for Helen Zille

Does Western Cape premier Helen Zille have a political death wish or is she simply losing it? First, she tried to blame the province’s water crisis on the SA Weather Service, saying they "got their predictions all wrong". Next she apologised for tweeting: "For all the gloating Joh’burgers, please remember: Karma can be a real bitch." Childishly, she responded to a tweet that poor black people had been collecting water all their lives, by saying: "It must be a relief that you weren’t burdened by the legacy of a colonial water piping system."