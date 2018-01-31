Good week for Joseph Shabalala and a bad week for Helen Zille
Even in trying times, superstars Ladysmith Black Mambazo keep the SA flag flying. The group won its fifth Grammy in the category Best World Music Album, for their recording "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration", which is a tribute to founder, Joseph Shabalala. The award was accepted by his son, Sibongiseni, who told reporters that the message behind their music remains the same: that people have to live in harmony and peace, not fight with each other, and that love conquers all.
Does Western Cape premier Helen Zille have a political death wish or is she simply losing it? First, she tried to blame the province’s water crisis on the SA Weather Service, saying they "got their predictions all wrong". Next she apologised for tweeting: "For all the gloating Joh’burgers, please remember: Karma can be a real bitch." Childishly, she responded to a tweet that poor black people had been collecting water all their lives, by saying: "It must be a relief that you weren’t burdened by the legacy of a colonial water piping system."
