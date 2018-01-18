A good week for Clifford Elphick, a bad week for Ian Moir

Miner Gem Diamonds’ share price rose more than 10% after it recovered a 910-carat diamond at its Letšeng mine in Lesotho. It is believed to be the fifth-largest gem quality diamond ever recovered. CEO Clifford Elphick says that, since the company bought it in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603-carat Lesotho Promise. But "this exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of Letšeng", he says.