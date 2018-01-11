A good week for Kagiso Rabada and a bad week for H&M’s CEO

At the tender age of just 22 years, Kagiso Rabada became the top-ranked bowler in the world this week thanks to another fire-and-brimstone spell against India, which helped the Proteas win the first test in Cape Town. Many forget that the former St Stithians pupil only started playing international cricket two years ago, but he is already seen as the leader of the pack, with Dale Steyn crocked yet again. Rabada already has 110 test wickets, which suggests he could end up as SA’s most prolific wicket taker in a few years.