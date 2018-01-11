A good week for Kagiso Rabada and a bad week for H&M’s CEO
At the tender age of just 22 years, Kagiso Rabada became the top-ranked bowler in the world this week thanks to another fire-and-brimstone spell against India, which helped the Proteas win the first test in Cape Town. Many forget that the former St Stithians pupil only started playing international cricket two years ago, but he is already seen as the leader of the pack, with Dale Steyn crocked yet again. Rabada already has 110 test wickets, which suggests he could end up as SA’s most prolific wicket taker in a few years.
You’ve got to wonder who the brains trust is that came up with this idea. Certainly that’s what H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson should be asking executives in his wood-bedecked Swedish corner office. The Scandi clothing brand caused outrage this week when it debuted a racist ad for its range of children’s hoodies. The ad featured a black child model wearing one of its hoodies sporting the slogan, "coolest monkey in the jungle". The company has since apologised for the tone-deaf blunder, but the damage has been done.
Please sign in or register to comment.