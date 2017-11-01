News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Barberton-born artist and a bad week for Safa president

Mary Sibande fêted at Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Awards while Danny Jordaan has no doubt been agonising about how to respond to rape accusation

01 November 2017 - 08:11

Barberton-born Mary Sibande was one of three women artist honorees fêted at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art’s second annual African Art Awards dinner. She joined another renowned artist — Cairo-born French national Ghada Amer — and US philanthropist Alice Walton at the event, which formed part of the museum’s larger women’s initiative, under the theme "honour, inspire and include". Sibande also exhibited sculpture and digital prints from her The Purple Shall Govern collection in London.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has no doubt been agonising, for an unconscionably long time, about how to respond to the accusation by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her in a Port Elizabeth hotel room 20 years ago. To compound his worries, Jordaan, a failed ANC mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay, also faces allegations that he failed to act against a Safa colleague who propositioned an intern in 2013 and raped a waiter in 2015.

