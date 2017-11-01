Good week for Barberton-born artist and a bad week for Safa president

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has no doubt been agonising, for an unconscionably long time, about how to respond to the accusation by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her in a Port Elizabeth hotel room 20 years ago. To compound his worries, Jordaan, a failed ANC mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay, also faces allegations that he failed to act against a Safa colleague who propositioned an intern in 2013 and raped a waiter in 2015.