Good week for Themba Mosai and a bad week for Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
CEO fires first salvo against opportunistic predators while WHO director-general saw nothing wrong in picking Mugabe as goodwill ambassador
Group Five CEO Themba Mosai fired the first salvo against opportunistic predators by rejecting property company Greenbay’s unsolicited R1.6bn offer for the construction group’s profitable European tolling business. Mosai, with the support of his executive team, has come up with a revised strategy and structure for the struggling group. Its newly constituted board has approved this in principle and will now take a closer look at the company’s clusters, businesses and asset base "to ensure stakeholder value".
It may be that having been part of another repressive regime — as a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation’s first African director-general, saw nothing wrong in picking Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe as a WHO goodwill ambassador. But he had to move sharply to rescind the appointment after an international outcry against Mugabe, who has run his country and its health system into the ground, and who travels to Singapore for medical treatment.
