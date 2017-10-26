Good week for Themba Mosai and a bad week for Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

It may be that having been part of another repressive regime — as a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation’s first African director-general, saw nothing wrong in picking Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe as a WHO goodwill ambassador. But he had to move sharply to rescind the appointment after an international outcry against Mugabe, who has run his country and its health system into the ground, and who travels to Singapore for medical treatment.