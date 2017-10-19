A good week for Lesetja Kganyago and a bad week for Blade Nzimande

His competition may be the likes of Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank but hats off to the SA Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago, named central bank governor of the year for sub-Saharan Africa by GlobalMarkets. It cites the key role he has played in maintaining investor confidence at a time of political and economic uncertainty, prompting the Banking Association to laud Kganyago for "that rare trait among civil servants these days — courage and a willingness to fight for the integrity of the institution he represents."