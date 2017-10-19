News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Lesetja Kganyago and a bad week for Blade Nzimande

19 October 2017 - 05:35

His competition may be the likes of Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank but hats off to the SA Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago, named central bank governor of the year for sub-Saharan Africa by GlobalMarkets. It cites the key role he has played in maintaining investor confidence at a time of political and economic uncertainty, prompting the Banking Association to laud Kganyago for "that rare trait among civil servants these days — courage and a willingness to fight for the integrity of the institution he represents."

It’s back to the back benches and an ordinary MP’s salary for SA Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande after being dropped as minister of higher education in President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle. The party slammed Comrade Blade’s "factional removal" as a response to its call for Zuma to resign because of "corruption, governance decay and state capture under his watch". Nzimande, of course, rues his role in getting Zuma elected president. Now his party’s disproportionate influence is on the wane.

ANALYSIS: Can the SACP really claim to be surprised about Blade Nzimande’s axing?

Considering that the party has been expecting Blade Nzimande’s to be fired for months‚ the wailing and outrage seems rather over the top, ...
Politics
16 hours ago

