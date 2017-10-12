The woman who brought stability after dictatorship and the man who bought a lemon

The first woman elected to lead an African country, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will step down in January, following this week’s election, having served two terms and presided over what’s likely to be the country’s first peaceful transfer of power in 74 years. The Nobel peace laureate admits she underestimated Liberia’s problems and the "roots of corruption" — yet she brought stability after 20 years of dictatorship and devastating civil war, and faced the debilitating Ebola crisis and 2014 commodity price collapse.