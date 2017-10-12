News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

The woman who brought stability after dictatorship and the man who bought a lemon

Good week for Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and a bad week for Kevin Hedderwick

12 October 2017 - 08:12

The first woman elected to lead an African country, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will step down in January, following this week’s election, having served two terms and presided over what’s likely to be the country’s first peaceful transfer of power in 74 years. The Nobel peace laureate admits she underestimated Liberia’s problems and the "roots of corruption" — yet she brought stability after 20 years of dictatorship and devastating civil war, and faced the debilitating Ebola crisis and 2014 commodity price collapse.

The man who built Famous Brands, Kevin Hedderwick, saw his last signature deal at the company — the R2.1bn acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen — turn out to be a lemon. The UK burger chain recorded a first-half loss of £872,000, Famous Brands said in a trading update indicating a 63% drop in HEPS in the six months to August, which triggered a 14% drop in the share price. Just days earlier Hedderwick had announced he was quitting his partnership with Brian Joffe’s new venture Long4Life "to pursue personal interests".

Also in FM:

JAMIE CARR: A lesson in perseverance from PSG Konsult

Instead of hanging round the bike sheds smoking Woodbines with the wrong crowd, PSG Konsult has resolutely gone about its business
Opinion
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Why the fury over KPMG is intensifying

Circuses have been run with a far greater sense of order, planning and forethought
Opinion
20 hours ago

Why Reserve Bank keeps KPMG in the game

Reserve Bank policy only allows a ‘big four’ firm to audit banks, which may be why it hasn’t dealt more harshly with KPMG
News & Fox
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Blame gassy cows
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
The woman who brought stability after ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PROFILE: Renault SA MD Jaco Oosthuizen looking at ...
News & Fox
4.
Why Reserve Bank keeps KPMG in the game
News & Fox

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.