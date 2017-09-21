A good week for Trevor Noah and a bad week for Aung San Suu Kyi

What a week it’s been for SA comedian Trevor Noah, whose appointment as Jon Stewart’s successor as host of The Daily Show on the US network Comedy Central two years ago has been amply vindicated. The late-night show — the clear favourite in its category with 18- to 34-year-olds, according to the latest Nielsen television rankings — won an Emmy for short-form variety series, and Noah’s contract was extended for five years, "or until Kim Jong-un annihilates us all, whichever one comes first", he joked.