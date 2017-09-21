A good week for Trevor Noah and a bad week for Aung San Suu Kyi
The SA comedian keeps his seat on The Daily Show, while Myanmar’s leader has gone from hero to villain in the Rohingya crisis
What a week it’s been for SA comedian Trevor Noah, whose appointment as Jon Stewart’s successor as host of The Daily Show on the US network Comedy Central two years ago has been amply vindicated. The late-night show — the clear favourite in its category with 18- to 34-year-olds, according to the latest Nielsen television rankings — won an Emmy for short-form variety series, and Noah’s contract was extended for five years, "or until Kim Jong-un annihilates us all, whichever one comes first", he joked.
Who’d have thought a Nobel peace laureate and one-time democracy campaigner would be accused by human rights bodies of ethnic cleansing?
Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de factor leader, finally addressed the country’s Rohingya refugee crisis but failed to condemn atrocities against the Muslim minority, saying it had yet to be established what the problems were. "At times, her speech amounted to little more than a mix of untruths and victim blaming," said Amnesty International’s regional director.
