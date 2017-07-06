News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Haider al-Abadi and a bad week for Moses Kgosana

Iraq on the verge of retaking second city, Mosul and did Moses Kgosana jump or was he pushed?

06 July 2017 - 12:35
Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. File picture: REUTERS
Iraq was on the verge of retaking its second city, Mosul, from Isis a week after capturing the 850-year-old Grand al-Nuri mosque from which the jihadists declared their self-proclaimed caliphate three years ago. The Mosul offensive was ordered by prime minister Haider al-Abadi last October, and required keeping together a difficult coalition of Iraqi, Iranian and Kurdish units, under cover of US jets. Isis was making increasing use of suicide bombers in a desperate bid to hold on, but its days seem numbered.

Moses Kgosana. Picture: GALLO
Whether he jumped or was pushed, Moses Kgosana resigned pretty smartly as a director of Alexander Forbes — where he was due to become chairman — after his name cropped up in the Gupta e-mails, in his earlier role as KPMG’s SA CEO. Why the firm failed to flag a R30m “business expenses” claim used to pay for a Gupta wedding in 2013 has yet to emerge. But he was gushing in his thanks to Atul Gupta for his invitation. Kgosana says he quit Forbes fearing the allegations would hamper his “deliverable expectations”. Too right.

