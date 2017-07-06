Good week for Haider al-Abadi and a bad week for Moses Kgosana

Whether he jumped or was pushed, Moses Kgosana resigned pretty smartly as a director of Alexander Forbes — where he was due to become chairman — after his name cropped up in the Gupta e-mails, in his earlier role as KPMG’s SA CEO. Why the firm failed to flag a R30m “business expenses” claim used to pay for a Gupta wedding in 2013 has yet to emerge. But he was gushing in his thanks to Atul Gupta for his invitation. Kgosana says he quit Forbes fearing the allegations would hamper his “deliverable expectations”. Too right.