Good week for Lesetja Kganyago and bad week for Irvin Khoza

It’s not been just a bad week, it’s been a bad four years for Orlando Pirates. One of SA’s iconic football clubs and in its heyday perhaps the most exciting, the "Buccaneers" were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday. It brought to six in a row the number of times Pirates have choked in a final, since succumbing to Platinum Stars in the MTN8 finals in 2013. Bad management, lack of vision, uninspired players ... the buck stops with chairman Irvin Khoza.