Good week for Lesetja Kganyago and bad week for Irvin Khoza

29 June 2017 - 23:29
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago wasted no time in announcing the Bank’s intention to legally challenge public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s out-of-line instruction to parliament that it amend the constitution to promote socioeconomic growth instead of protecting the rand and keeping inflation down. He pointed out that by adhering to its mandate the Bank is, as rating agencies have noted, a key pillar supporting the economy, and that price stability is in fact an ally of development and the poor.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
It’s not been just a bad week, it’s been a bad four years for Orlando Pirates. One of SA’s iconic football clubs and in its heyday perhaps the most exciting, the "Buccaneers" were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday. It brought to six in a row the number of times Pirates have choked in a final, since succumbing to Platinum Stars in the MTN8 finals in 2013. Bad management, lack of vision, uninspired players ... the buck stops with chairman Irvin Khoza.

