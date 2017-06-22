Good week for Macron and bad week for Mkhwebane

Capping his stunning victory from left field in France’s presidential election six weeks ago, Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche party and its ally, MoDem, comfortably took 350 of the 577 seats in the national assembly polls, crushing the outgoing socialists and easily beating the centre-right and far-right parties. It clears the way for 39-year-old Macron to press ahead with the liberal, pro-free-market reforms he promised on the election trail, and to set about restoring French influence in the EU and beyond.