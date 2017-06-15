Good week for Jeremy Corbyn and bad week for AB de Villiers
British Prime Minister Theresa May’s devastation at her miscalculated call of a snap election was matched only by the sheer delight on the face of her opponent, Jeremy Corbyn. Labour’s "left-wing extremist" leader confounded his many critics by increasing his party’s share of the vote and cementing his position, leaving May scrambling to form a coalition government. The one opinion poll that did predict a hung parliament now gives Labour 45% of popular support — six points ahead of the Conservatives.
Rated by many as the world’s number one batsman in both test matches and one-day internationals, SA’s ODI captain AB de Villiers came a cropper against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval in London. Despite a fluent start to his innings, and through no fault of his own, De Villiers was run out for a paltry 16 runs. His lacklustre Proteas slumped to an eight-wicket defeat and out of yet another multinational competition, so soon after their 2-1 series defeat against England.
