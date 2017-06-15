Good week for Jeremy Corbyn and bad week for AB de Villiers

Rated by many as the world’s number one batsman in both test matches and one-day internationals, SA’s ODI captain AB de Villiers came a cropper against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval in London. Despite a fluent start to his innings, and through no fault of his own, De Villiers was run out for a paltry 16 runs. His lacklustre Proteas slumped to an eight-wicket defeat and out of yet another multinational competition, so soon after their 2-1 series defeat against England.