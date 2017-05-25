Good week for Lungisa Fuzile, a bad week for Philisiwe Mthethwa

With huge relief, Lungisa Fuzile, a pillar of sound governance at national treasury which he’d served for 19 years — the last six as director-general — finally bowed out, to return to his first love, farming in the Eastern Cape. Fuzile quit a year before his contract ended, after Pravin Gordhan was fired as finance minister by President Jacob Zuma in March. He leaves at the top of his game, having overseen a smooth handover to new minister Malusi Gigaba, who described Fuzile as a model public servant who leaves behind a strong legacy.