Good week for Ngoako Ramatlhodi and bad week for Lynne Brown

Hats off to former mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi for spilling the beans that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairman Ben Ngubane allegedly put pressure on him to suspend the mining licences for Glencore’s 14 coal operations in SA until it had paid a R2.17bn penalty. The plan, apparently, was to force Glencore to sell its coal business to the Guptas in 2015. "I said I’m not going to shut the mines," he told investigative journalists at amaBhungane. It’s no surprise that Zuma soon axed him.