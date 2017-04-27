Good week for Lynne Brown and bad week for Stephen Saad

Just when it seemed to be carte blanche for Jacob Zuma and his minions, at least one member of cabinet was prepared to do the right thing. Public enterprises minister Lynne Brown stepped up to the plate by refusing to approve Eskom’s outrageous R30m payout to former CEO Brian Molefe, who quit when his links to the Guptas were exposed by the public protector. Brown said the board’s reasons lacked legal rationale, and the payout could not be substantiated as a performance bonus and was simply unjustifiable.