Good week for Sea Harvest and bad week Matshela Koko

The heat was turned up on acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko. Public enterprises minister Lynne Brown instructed the power utility’s board to investigate allegations in a Sunday Times report that a project management company, Impulse International, of which Koko’s stepdaughter was a director, landed nine Eskom contracts worth at least R1bn. Koko says he told his stepdaughter, a 27-year-old chartered accountant, to resign when he found out about the matter, adding that he was not directly involved in the awarding of tenders.