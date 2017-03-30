Good week for Sea Harvest and bad week Matshela Koko
Fishing company Sea Harvest, with Felix Ratheb at the helm, was steered back to the JSE last week. The company was delisted from the JSE in 2000 by then controlling shareholder Tiger Brands. Subsequently, empowerment group Brimstone secured control of Sea Harvest, and it recently brought additional scale to the business by acquiring a controlling stake in Australian seafood business Mareterram. Market watchers expect a recapitalised Sea Harvest to trawl for new opportunities, locally and abroad.
The heat was turned up on acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko. Public enterprises minister Lynne Brown instructed the power utility’s board to investigate allegations in a Sunday Times report that a project management company, Impulse International, of which Koko’s stepdaughter was a director, landed nine Eskom contracts worth at least R1bn. Koko says he told his stepdaughter, a 27-year-old chartered accountant, to resign when he found out about the matter, adding that he was not directly involved in the awarding of tenders.
