TECH REVIEW: See life in 360º with the Insta360 One X2

Insta360 One X2

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 2½/5

Value for money 4/5

I’ve reviewed many gadgets over the years, but one type of camera always prompted the question: "Why?" I finally got to spend time with a 360° camera over the holidays, with the Insta360 One X2.

It’s an omnidirectional camera with lenses on both sides, so it has a field of view covering all angles on a horizontal plane. The result is sphere-shaped images, which can look "distorted" as static images.

The One X2 weighs 149g and is shaped like a candy bar, with dimensions of 4.62cm x 11.30cm x 2.98cm. It shoots images in wide-angle and RAW formats, and up to 5.7K videos at 24 frames per second.

Features include a six-axis gyroscope, 100Mbps rate, steady-cam mode, horizon lock, wind reduction audio and voice control, which is great if you’re in the water (it’s 10m waterproof). You can also adjust exposure, shutter speed and white balance.

It has an accompanying Insta360 app, which I struggled to pair with an iPhone 13 Pro, though I had luck with an older Android. I checked online; it supports iOS devices released up until 2020.