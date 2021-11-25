TECH REVIEW: Mobi-Volt — an alternative to load-shedding

Mobi-Volt

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4½/5

Value for money 4/5

Rolling blackouts are here to stay and if forecasts about Eskom are anything to go by, next year’s outlook is bleak.

If you’re considering a backup power supply for the near future, Power4Less has a product that requires no installation.

The Joburg company recently introduced its first consumer offering, the Mobi-Volt. The portable battery is heavy but can be wheeled around, like hand luggage.

It is aimed at consumers living in residential estates that don’t allow generators because of the noise. While the Mobi-Volt is not as loud and obvious as a generator, there is some noise in the room where it stands. The company tells the FM quieter models are coming.

It can be used for your electronics, as well as appliances such as washing machines, airfryers, hairdryers or medical equipment needed during a power cut.